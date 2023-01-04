‘Agriculture accorded top priority in Telangana’

January 04, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has been according top priority to agriculture and as many as 33 district agriculture officers in place of nine officers was a testimony to that, remarked Agriculture Minister S.Niranjan Reddy and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao.

The ministers inaugurated Telangana Agriculture Officers’ Association calendar and diary here on Wednesday and addressed the gathering. “Soon after formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao took the suggestions of agriculture officers and designed polices based on that. Extension officers were appointed in large numbers. The government is ready to offer promotions to the employees within a week, provided that the unions come forward without any conditions,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing the gathering.

Stating that the production of paddy has increased from 68 lakh MT in 2014 to 2.49 crore MT in 2022, Mr. Harish Rao said that Telangana was the only State offering investment support (Rythu Bandhu) to farmers and so far, ₹65,000 crore was credited to the accounts of farmers.

Informing that power infrastructure was developed with an investment of ₹36,000 crore and round-the-clock power for farm sector is being extended by spending ₹10,500 crore a year, the Minister said that the Kaleshwaram project has changed the face of Telangana for the better and the State was able to export rice to neighbouring states.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy stressed the need for protecting soil health, and pointed out that many people educated and settled abroad were returning here to take up farming as the conditions in the State had significantly improved. He informed that new clusters would be established shortly.