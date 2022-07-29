Agricultural university suspends 20 students for ragging juniors 

July 29, 2022 19:43 IST

13 others suspended from hostel till the end of their degree

The College of Agriculture at the Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has suspended 20 of its students from the hostel for allegedly ragging junior students.

The university issued an order to this effect on Thursday and it was disclosed to the media on Friday.

According to the order, the 20 students from the B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture course were allegedly involved in various forms of ragging, from minor to severe, such as making juniors write records to performing objectionable acts.

Seven of them, second and third year students, who reportedly engaged in severe ragging, were rusticated for the Semester-1 (2022-23), besides being suspended from the hostel till the end of their degree.

The Anti-Ragging Committee (ARC) also decided to suspend the 13 other students, who reportedly engaged in ‘minor ragging’, from the hostel till the end of their degree.

Complaint directed from Delhi

It was learnt that some of the aggrieved first year students had lodged a complaint with the National Anti-Ragging Helpline (1800-180-5522) and helpline@antiragging.in last week and sought intervention.

The PJTSAU was alerted last Saturday, following which the college’s ARC interacted with the students and enquired about related incidents. The aggrieved students had described the events of ragging, however, the alleged 20 students have denied all the allegations.

Officials said the college campus complies with the national anti-ragging policy. The campus is equipped with CCTV units that are integrated with the local police, the ARCs are functional and there were complaint boxes and campus helplines for students to reach out.

The PJTSAU said it has recorded two incidents of ragging this year – one at Jagtial and now at Rajendranagar. In both the cases, investigations were conducted and reports sent to the University Grants Commission.

On Friday, the National Anti-Ragging Helpline acknowledged PJTSAUs disciplinary action against the students and stated that the victims were satisfied and the complaint was closed.