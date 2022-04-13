Agribot can reduce burden of farmers

Sprays pesticide at exact location where required

When farmers are spending huge amounts to hire labour for various works related to agriculture, Nova Agri Group in association with IoTechWorld came forward with ‘Agribot,’ a drone that can identify foliage and spray the pesticide at the required location. The cameras fitted at for the Agribot will do the job of identification.

This will have two benefits to farming community. Unnecessary spraying of pesticide can be arrested and farmers can get the job done within short time.

This Agribot has approval from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), claimed the organisers. ‘Agribot is India’s first government approved agriculture drone to spray liquids and broadcast seed granules over your farm land,’ said IoTechWorld on their website. They have also informed that the structure is Hexacopeter with flight time 20 minutes with a capacity of 10 acres per hour and hovering time is 25 minutes and range is upto 1 kilometre.

This Agribot with 10 litres capacity can spray pesticide precision based and there will be no wastage and time will also be saved.

Each drone costs, depending on models between ₹8 lakh and ₹13 lakh.

Disclosing the details about the Agribot here on Wednesday, Nova Agri Group Managing Director Etukuri Kiran Kumar, IoTech vice- president Prashanth Agarwal said that for the past five year the hard work they put in resulted in development of Agribot. “We have decided to stand with the farming community which has been providing food to all. We worked on this project for the past five years and finally brought Agribot. This will address several problems being faced by farmers,” said Mr. Prashanth Agarwal adding that this would bring a new revolution in the field of agriculture. By the time of Kharif these Agribots will be available in large quantity.

Nova Agri Group and IoTech singed an agreement on Wednesday to take the technology to farmers.

“Show rooms are being established at Medchal in Telangana and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. These Agribots will be made available even in Karnataka. We wish to take this technology to farmers and explain them the benefits,” Mr. Kiran told the Hindu.