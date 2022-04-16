Agri. varsity inks pacts on organic farming, mechanisation

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has inked memorandum of understanding (MoU) with companies, separately, here on Saturday on research and training in various farm products and practices.

The MoU were signed with Sresta Natural Bioproducts Ltd and Wevio Global Private Ltd by Registrar of the university S. Sudheer Kumar and Managing Director of Sresta Natural Bioproducts S. Rajasekhar Reddy and Director of Wevio Global Y. Madhusudhana Rao in the presence of Vice-Chancellor V. Praveen Rao.

The university and Sresta Natural would work together on research, training, innovation and training of students in organic and natural agricultural products. Similarly, the pact with Wevio Global would help the university to work on awareness about farm mechanisation for small and marginal farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Praveen Rao said the demand for natural and organic agricultural products was on the increase with the changing food consumption patterns. Organic and natural farming practices hold key for sustainable agriculture and they would help degradation of soils and stressed the need to develop farming practices to conserve soil nutrition.