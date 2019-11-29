Agri tech meet in Hyderabad in Jan-Feb next

Confederation Indian Industry (CII) in association with Government of Telangana and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) will host Agri Tech South-2020, a three-day exhibition and a two-day annual conference on the latest developments in agriculture towards achieving sustainable growth from January 31 to February 2.

The focus of the event would be broadly on the Prime Minister’s vision of doubling farmers’ income and latest technologies. The exhibition would focus on crop diversification, micro-irrigation, integrated farming systems, e-NAM, agricultural insurance, agriculture implements, farm mechanisation, post-harvest management, use of artificial intelligence includes drones in agriculture, digital agriculture, value addition, nutrition and other allied areas.

Releasing the brochure of the event, Minister for Agriculture S. Nirajan Reddy suggested the farming community of the State to participate in the event in big numbers as the exhibition would showcase live demonstrations of drones, greenhouses, irrigation methods, agriculture machinery and other implements. They could also learn about the latest best practices, new products, technology and implements of agriculture by participating in the event.

Senior vice president of Coromandel International G.V. Subba Reddy, chairman of CII steering committee for the event Anil Kumar V. Epur and others said about 150 exhibitors were expected to showcase their products at the event. It would also cover aspects such as entrepreneurship in agriculture, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), robotics and automation, hydroponics, combating climate change, animal-based agriculture and others.