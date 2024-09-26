Agri. Minister asks seed companies to help check sale of spurious seed

HYDERABAD

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that the State Government would not spare those involved in the sale of spurious or inferior quality seed. Farmers were suffering heavy loss as a result. He blamed it on the laws governing seed production and marketing (law made in 1966 and amendments made later) which are not stringent.

At the 29th annual general meeting of the Seedsmen Association on Thursday, he said that government would support the efforts made by seed companies to make seed produced in Telangana popular, not only across the country but all over the world. Telangana has most suitable conditions for seed production, he said.

At the same time, the government was committed to protect the interests of farmers, including those producing seeds on behalf of seed companies.

He stated that the Seedsmen Association, which began its activities with about 30 members in 1995, has about 507 members representing seed producing companies across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He complimented them for making Telangana the number one seed producing State in the country.

Congratulating the new office-bearers of the association, the Minister said about 5 lakh farmers were raising seed crops in about 8 lakh acres in Telangana and providing direct and indirect employment to a large number of families. He acknowledged that farmers producing seeds were making 30% to 40% higher income compared to farmers raising regular crops.

The State Government had issued instructions to bankers to increase the scale of finance by 30% to 50% to help seed producing farmers meet higher costs involved in its production compared to the scale of finance given for raising regular crops, he said, and suggested the seed companies to take measures at their end to prevent spurious seed sale.

FICCI plea

Later, a delegation of FICCI Hyderabad met him and submitted a letter with a request to allot HSN (Harmonised System of Nomenclature) code of naming, classifying and identifying products – premium non-Basmati varieties of rice such as Sona Masuri, Ponni Raw, Kollam Jeera, RNR, HMT and others.