Agri engg graduates asked to move to villages

HYDERABAD

04 August 2020 21:18 IST

Agriculture under manufacturing sector mooted

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar has exhorted students graduating from the agriculture engineering courses to move to villages and encourage farmers on modern practices.

Agriculture engineering graduates could educate farmers about use of modern machinery and in turn could earn income through their efforts, he said. Mr. Vinod Kumar accompanied by Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy participated in a web-conference on “Engineering in agriculture — Entrepreneurship Development” organized by the Institution of Engineers on Tuesday.

They wanted agriculture to be incorporated under the manufacturing sector and said the graduates of the agriculture engineering could play a significant role in this direction. The effort was to enable farmers to secure remunerative prices for their produce and providing them opportunities for economic empowerment. He acknowledged the fact that a majority of farmers in the State had small holdings and they would not be in a position to afford to deploy machinery in their holdings.

Agriculture engineering graduates could lease such lands and adopt latest practices in cultivation and marketing the products so that farmers could get remunerative prices for their produce. The focus should essentially be on reducing the input costs and ensuring returns to farmers. Since the government had details of the extent of crops sown in different parts across the State following the introduction of regulated farming planning should be done accordingly to enhance productivity, Mr. Vinod Kumar said.