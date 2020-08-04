Agri engg graduates asked to move to villages

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar has exhorted students graduating from the agriculture engineering courses to move to villages and encourage farmers on modern practices.
Agriculture engineering graduates could educate farmers about use of modern machinery and in turn could earn income through their efforts, he said. Mr. Vinod Kumar accompanied by Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy participated in a web-conference on “Engineering in agriculture — Entrepreneurship Development” organized by the Institution of Engineers on Tuesday.
They wanted agriculture to be incorporated under the manufacturing sector and said the graduates of the agriculture engineering could play a significant role in this direction. The effort was to enable farmers to secure remunerative prices for their produce and providing them opportunities for economic empowerment. He acknowledged the fact that a majority of farmers in the State had small holdings and they would not be in a position to afford to deploy machinery in their holdings.
Agriculture engineering graduates could lease such lands and adopt latest practices in cultivation and marketing the products so that farmers could get remunerative prices for their produce. The focus should essentially be on reducing the input costs and ensuring returns to farmers. Since the government had details of the extent of crops sown in different parts across the State following the introduction of regulated farming planning should be done accordingly to enhance productivity, Mr. Vinod Kumar said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath