Agri. consumption pulls up power demand beyond 14K MW

December 30, 2022 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Heavy increase in demand for energy from the agriculture sector has jacked up the peak load of power on the supply system of Telangana on Friday as a load of 14,017 megawatt was clocked at 8.01 am. It is only the third instance of the load crossing the 14,000 MW mark in the annals of the State’s power infrastructure.

According to the TS-Transco authorities, it was only in March this year (2021-22 power year) that the peak load breached the 14,000 MW mark for the first time with March 29 recording highest ever of 14,160 MW and the consumption of energy clocking at a whopping 280.01 million units. On March 30, the peak power load stood at 14,019 MW and the energy consumption at 276.92 MU.

The peak load of power recorded on Friday is over 3,000 MW higher compared to the peak load notched up in December 2021. The authorities explained that the peak load crossed 10,000 MW mark only on eight days during December 2021 with highest of 10,935 MW clocked on December 31.

Consumption of energy has also gone up considerably this December as it crossed the 200 MU mark only twice, on December 30 and 31, last year. This December, the consumption is clocking over 200 MU for the last 15 days and reaching 231.73 MU on December 29 (consumption of December 30 is known only after zero hours of December 31).

Citing increase in the paddy cultivation in December as one of the main reasons for pulling up demand, a senior official said: “As per the Agriculture Department statistics, it’s about five times higher till December 28. Against 74,121 acres of paddy transplantation taken up till December 28 in 2021, it’s over 3.37 lakh acres this year”.

Agriculture consumption is also pulled up by comparatively higher cultivation of maize, groundnut, bengalgram and some horticultural crops, the official stated.

Chairman and Managing Director TS-Transco and TS-Genco D. Prabhakar Rao stated that they were prepared for handling peak load up to 15,500 MW this Rabi season and energy demand of over 300 MU. He attributed the higher demand to increase in groundwater levels and irrigation facilities.

He, however, appealed to the farming community not to use auto-starters for the pump-sets as it would lead to wastage of water and energy and switch on the pumps only when needed. He instructed the engineers of distribution utilities to monitor the field so that farmers did not use auto-starters.