Agri-based industries eligible for ₹2 crore loan

There is a 2-year moratorium on repayment: Official

Under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme farmers can avail ₹2 crore loan that can be paid back in seven years, Samuel Praveen Kumar, Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farm Welfare said.

Addressing a gathering of farmers after inaugurating awareness programme for 60 farmers and 300 Agro Rytu Seva Centre organisers at MSME premises in the city on Friday, Mr. Samuel said that the loan can be availed without any collateral security with lowest interest rate.

Agros Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ramulu said that this scheme is a good opportunity for agriculture entrepreneurs and noted that Telangana is in 5 th place in implementing the scheme. He said that only ₹359 crore has been utilised out of the ₹3,075 crore target for Telangana under the scheme.

Director General of Manage P. Chandrasekhar, officials from banks and others were present.