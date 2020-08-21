Agonising wait of excise superintendents

Officers yet to get posting orders

The agonising wait of seven excise superintendents, including four repatriated from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, for posting is continuing.

The four officers were relieved by the AP government in August/September last year and they reported for duty in Telangana immediately. These officers are among the 28 excise superintendents allotted to the State by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) of the Union government.

The DoPT, after prolonged negotiations with senior officials of the two States, issued orders allotting 36 officers to AP and 28 to Telangana from among the existing strength. Though their allotment to the State had been confirmed by the DoPT, the officers are yet to get posting orders and have been frequenting the Excise department office ever since. The officials represented the matter to the High Court and the court too gave direction in their favour. The court, in its order on January 7, directed the government to give orders relating to posting of these officers as per the final seniority lists prepared by the government in accordance with the allocation made by the DoPT within four weeks, but no action had been taken as yet. Acting upon a representation made to it, the DoPT, through its letter dated June 23, had asked the government to look into the matter and suitably redress the grievances raised by the officers duly intimating it. Three more officers of the same rank allotted to Telangana are said to be waiting for posting for more than a year.