Agniveers to start second phase of training at AOC

March 08, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Centre in Secunderabad on Tuesday commenced the training of Agniveer military recruits who arrived after 10 weeks of their Basic Military Training (BMT) to begin their Advance Military Training (AMT), following which they will join their units. 

The young lads who arrived at the famed portals of the AOC Centre after a gruelling selection process, where millions appeared and only the best and few were chosen, after completion of 10 weeks of their Basic Military Training (BMT), stand at the horizon wearing the illustrious olive green, where the second phase of their training commences, said the officials at the AOC.

“The recruits reported to the centre from different States and regions of the country. The blending and alloying to have a varied mix into different training companies was aimed at heightening and bolstering the spirit of camaraderie but also infuse a give-it spirit towards their allotted company signifying their unequivocal allegiance to uphold the glory of their flag, at whatever the cost,” said the officials, adding that ‘Naam, Namak & Nishaan’ is what defies and distinguishes a warrior.

