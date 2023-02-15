ADVERTISEMENT

Agniveer recruitment

February 15, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Army Recruiting Office, Secunderabad, has invited online applications from unmarried male candidates for selection test for ‘Agniveer’ intake for 2023-24 under Agnipath Scheme for all districts of Telangana on Wednesday.

Candidates can apply applications online from February 16 to March 15 and online exam dates will be held from April 17 onwards. Recruitment will be carried out in two phases: Phase I — Online Computer Based Written Examination (Online CEE), and Phase II — Recruitment Rally. Candidates can apply through  www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, said a press release.

