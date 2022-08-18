Agnipath recruitment rally in Suryapet from Oct 15 to 31

Registration for Indian Army Recruitment Rally under ‘Agnipath’ scheme is in progress and last date for submission of Application is Sept. 3. The rally will be conducted at Sri Venkateswara Degree College ground Suryapet (Telangana) from Oct. 15 to 31.

Vacancies are available for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass categories. Candidates up to the age of 23 years as on Oct. 1 are eligible to apply. Candidates can apply online only at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. The Application window will close on Sept. 3.

The recruitment process is fully automated, fair and transparent. Candidates must guard against touts/fraudsters who claim that they can help anyone pass or get enrolled. Only hard work and preparation will ensure their selection as per merit. Touts and agents have no role to play and candidates are advised not to be lured by such agents/ agencies, said a press release on Thursday.