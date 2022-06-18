Agnipath aimed to close Army recruitment

Private sector is being encouraged in Defence: Harish

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao has alleged that the Centre has been encouraging private sector in Defence and as part of that Agnipath was proposed to close the Army recruitment.

Addressing a gathering at Mothe village in Velpur mandal after participating in several development programmes along with Roads and Buildings and Minister V. Prashanth Reddy at Nizamabad district on Saturday, Mr. Harish Rao said that youth are expressing their anger and resorting to violence as the Centre’s schemes are improper. Pointing out privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and LIC, the Minister said that the same is being implemented in Defence sector and a youth died in the police firing at Secunderabad railway station where violence erupted. He termed the incident unfortunate.

“The allegations of TRS role in the violence are ridiculous. If so, are Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh and Nitish Kumar in Bihar responsible for the violence that took place there?” asked Mr. Harish Rao adding that the Centre had failed to understand the aspirations of youth and instead blaming the youth. He also wondered what the youth have to do after coming from Agnipath after four years.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to keep up his promises, the Minister asked what happened to the promise of depositing ₹15 lakh into the accounts of Jan Dhan account holders and yearly two crore employment.