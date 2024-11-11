ADVERTISEMENT

Agitated villagers chase govt officials over proposed pharma plant in Vikarabad

Published - November 11, 2024 04:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The villagers have been protesting for several weeks against the proposed pharma company

The Hindu Bureau

Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain and other officials had to beat a hasty retreat as agitated crowd chased them shouting slogans  in Lagacharla village of Dudyala mandal in Vikarabad on Monday (November 11, 2024). | Photo Credit: Screengrab of video posted from @BRSHarish

Tension prevailed in Lagacharla village of Dudyala mandal in Vikarabad on Monday (November 11, 2024) as an agitated crowd, mostly farmers, confronted district officials during a public hearing for a proposed pharma company. Additional police forces were deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

ADVERTISEMENT

District collector Prateek Jain and Kodangal Area Development Authority Venkat Reddy had planned to meet the locals of the respective villages to gauge the opinion of the farmers who would lose their lands for the proposed pharma company. The officials had to beat a hasty retreat as dozens of agitated villagers including women pelted stones at the vehicles and chased the government officials while shouting slogans. The villagers, who were not ready to give up their land, blocked the path of the officers chanting ‘CM down down’.

“They pelted stones on the vehicles of the officers and assaulted them. We are planning to invoke Section 163 of BNSS (IPC section 144) to control the situation,” said a senior officer from the district.

The villagers have been protesting for several weeks against the proposed pharma company, citing concerns over potential environmental impact and land acquisition issues.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US