 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Agitated villagers chase govt officials over proposed pharma plant in Vikarabad

The villagers have been protesting for several weeks against the proposed pharma company

Published - November 11, 2024 04:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain and other officials had to beat a hasty retreat as agitated crowd chased them shouting slogans  in Lagacharla village of Dudyala mandal in Vikarabad on Monday (November 11, 2024).

Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain and other officials had to beat a hasty retreat as agitated crowd chased them shouting slogans  in Lagacharla village of Dudyala mandal in Vikarabad on Monday (November 11, 2024). | Photo Credit: Screengrab of video posted from @BRSHarish

Tension prevailed in Lagacharla village of Dudyala mandal in Vikarabad on Monday (November 11, 2024) as an agitated crowd, mostly farmers, confronted district officials during a public hearing for a proposed pharma company. Additional police forces were deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

District collector Prateek Jain and Kodangal Area Development Authority Venkat Reddy had planned to meet the locals of the respective villages to gauge the opinion of the farmers who would lose their lands for the proposed pharma company. The officials had to beat a hasty retreat as dozens of agitated villagers including women pelted stones at the vehicles and chased the government officials while shouting slogans. The villagers, who were not ready to give up their land, blocked the path of the officers chanting ‘CM down down’.

“They pelted stones on the vehicles of the officers and assaulted them. We are planning to invoke Section 163 of BNSS (IPC section 144) to control the situation,” said a senior officer from the district.

The villagers have been protesting for several weeks against the proposed pharma company, citing concerns over potential environmental impact and land acquisition issues.

Published - November 11, 2024 04:09 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.