Agents’ fraud lands several migrants in distress

Several hundreds of migrants from Telugu speaking States living in Erbil city of Kurdistan in Iraq are a worried lot and are running from pillar to post to the Consulate-General office following the non-renewal of ‘Akama’ (official card for worker issued by the Iraq government) following fake agents’ fraud.

The ‘Akama’ was not renewed since last three months and they are eking out a living by doing menial jobs clandestinely without the notice of police. They have no right to ask for wages after doing the menial jobs in hotels and malls, and are at the mercy of their employers. Some others’ whereabouts are not known as there is heavy snowfall in the country since last month.

Following the non-availability of Akama, around 16 migrants from Telangana region have sought amnesty and appealed to the Indian Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate-General in Erbil to send them back to India. But, the Indian authorities in Iraq are neglecting their plight and did not inform the same to the Union government in New Delhi.

At this juncture, the Telugu Gulf Welfare Association in Iraq has come to their rescue and is providing shelter to about 16 Indians for about one month. But, due to financial constraints, the 16 persons who had applied for amnesty had left the room and are roaming on the roads in Iraq without any guidance.

Telugu Gulf Welfare Employees Association president Alagonda Dakshina Murthy and vice-president Rayalvar Ramchander told The Hindu over telephone that several thousands of Telugu-speaking people were living as recluses due to the fraud committed by the agents and non-issuance of Akama.

“If there is no Akama, there is no work and they are unable to secure food and shelter and are worried about their safe return to their motherland,” they said.

No official help

Mr. Ramachander said that they had bought to the notice of Indian Consulate General about the plight of the migrants not having Akama and also 16 persons applying for amnesty, but in vain. The migrants are worried about imposition of Garama (fine by Iraq) which amounts to ₹ 35,000 Indian currency per month. He also said that they had met the Indian embassy officials during the Open House session on November 10 and informed about the plight of migrants, but help is still not forthcoming.

He said that M.P. Raju, a Telugu speaking person in the Consulate-General was supporting the migrant people, but the higher officials are not responding positively.

He urged the Union and State governments to take appropriate measures to ensure that the Akama is given to the migrants and facilitate the safe return of 16 Indians to their motherland.