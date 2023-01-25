ADVERTISEMENT

Agency finalised for demolition of gutted building on Ministers’ Road

January 25, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The building on Ministers’ Road in Secunderabad, which was gutted by a massive fire accident a week ago, will be demolished in a day or two, officials from GHMC informed on Wednesday.

The agency to carry out the demolition has been finalised through an emergency tender process, in which a total of eight agencies participated, sources said.

The agency that won the contract reportedly quoted 38% less than the estimated cost mentioned by the authorities at over ₹33.86 lakh. The demolition will be taken up once clearance is obtained from the Police and Revenue authorities. Care will be exercised not to affect the surrounding structures during demolition. Tarpaulins will be used to contain the dust raising from the demolition, officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Owner absconding

While the owner of the building is absconding, demolition costs will be recovered from him when he applies for building permission afresh, officials informed. A note has been sent to the Town Planning wing to this effect, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US