Agency finalised for demolition of gutted building on Ministers’ Road

January 25, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated January 26, 2023 10:44 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The building on Ministers’ Road in Secunderabad, which was gutted by a massive fire accident a week ago, will be demolished in a day or two, officials from GHMC informed on Wednesday.

The agency to carry out the demolition has been finalised through an emergency tender process, in which a total of eight agencies participated, sources said.

The agency that won the contract reportedly quoted 38% less than the estimated cost mentioned by the authorities at over ₹33.86 lakh. The demolition will be taken up once clearance is obtained from the Police and Revenue authorities. Care will be exercised not to affect the surrounding structures during demolition. Tarpaulins will be used to contain the dust raising from the demolition, officials said.

Owner absconding

While the owner of the building is absconding, demolition costs will be recovered from him when he applies for building permission afresh, officials informed. A note has been sent to the Town Planning wing to this effect, they said.

