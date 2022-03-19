Age limit for recruitment raised by 10 years

It shall be valid for two years

It shall be valid for two years

The State government has issued an order enhancing the upper age limit for ensuing direct recruitment by various agencies by 10 years. Therefore, the age limit will go up from 34 to 44 years for a period of two years from the date of issue of government orders to the various categories of posts to be notified for the purpose of direct recruitment, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in an order.

The order added that the new upper age limit will apply to both State and subordinate service rules. It shall not apply to the posts of uniformed services in police, excise, fire, prisons and forest departments for which physical standards have been prescribed in the State and subordinate service rules.