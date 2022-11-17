  1. EPaper
Against G 20 backdrop, Owaisi demands Parliament session on China

November 17, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - hyderabad

Staff Reporter

Against the backdrop of the G-20 Summit, Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi reiterated his demand for a special session of Parliament to discuss the border issue with China.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president was reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanging words and shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.

Mr Owaisi reiterated that 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives at the border. He opined that it was difficult to trust the Chinese and raised questions about the presence of the Chinese army in that area. He also sought to know what PM Modi was offering the Chinese President.

In another Twitter thread, and quoting media reports, Mr Owaisi stated that China has installed infrastructure in Depsang and criticised PM Modi for greeting the Chinese President.

He alleged that the PM Modi was a “weak” leader and accused him of “hiding” the truth from the country.

