Aftershocks of Turkey-Syria quakes to continue for months: Scientists

February 10, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Death toll due to the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6 has crossed 20,000, making it one of history’s worst tragedies. Also, the ongoing aftershocks are likely to continue in the region for several weeks or even months, according to Hyderabad-based CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI).

“Two major earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.8 and 7.6 on the Richter Scale occurred within a span of about 10 hours and within a distance of 100 km, which is quite unusual. The ‘shallow’ depth of the quakes at 18 km on the earth’s crust has had a tremendous impact on the ground, causing severe damage,” said Chief Scientist and Seismologist N. Purnachandra Rao on Friday.

Monday’s twin quakes were recorded by NGRI seismographs within minutes of their occurrence in the Anatolian region. “Any earthquake with a magnitude of five or above on the Richter Scale will be recorded by seismometers placed anywhere in the world. Data from these field seismograph stations are relayed through satellite to observation labs within minutes and automatically analysed to get precise details of the earthquake’s time, location, depth, magnitude, etc.,” he said.

The earth has 12 major plates that have been in motion for millions of years. When two such plates collide, separate or slide past each other, it will lead to major earthquakes in the regions bordering these plates. The Turkey-Syria quakes occurred at the junction of three plates, the African, Eurasian and Arabian plates. They exerted a high level of stress on the Anatolian fault system, which has many fractures in Eastern Turkey and Syria. The two quakes occurred on the east Anatolian fault and the north Anatolian fault respectively, he said.

As for the aftershocks, they are governed by Omori’s law, which say that the larger the earthquake, the longer will be the duration of its aftershocks. “Powerful earthquakes such as the one that hit Sumatra-Andaman region in 2004 with a magnitude of over nine had had continuous aftershock activity for several years,” Mr. Purnachandra Rao said.

“The quakes occurred at a well-known tectonic zone, and hence, cannot be seen as a surprise, even though there hasn’t been such a large one in this region over the past 100 years. The death toll is so high because it happened in the early hours when people were inside their homes and also due to the poor construction of buildings,” he observed.

Preparing for an earthquake is the only way to mitigate such natural disasters and this includes general awareness among the public, administrators, civic bodies and policy makers. “It’s not earthquakes but buildings that kill. It appears that the buildings in Turkey and Syria could not withstand the impact and crumbled like a deck of cards. Let’s, however, also not forget that these were major quakes,” said Mr. Purnachandra Rao, who is also a former director of National Centre for Earth Science Studies in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram.

In India, the major seismic zones are the Himalayan belt, northeast States, Kutch in Gujarat and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where great earthquakes can occur.

The NGRI scientist called for ensuring quality constructions in quake-prone areas by adopting recommended building codes and earthquake-resistant construction practices. The country has been classified into four seismic zones and the Bureau of Indian Standards has prescribed building guidelines specific to the hazard potential of each seismic zone.

Another important aspect is “site amplification”, which occurs in regions with loose soil or alluvial cover, typically near rivers where seismic waves can be amplified causing much greater damage. “Seismic micro-zonation studies have been carried out for most cities and towns of the country that clearly bring out these aspects,” said Mr. Rao.