Afternoon rain throws life out of gear in Hyderabad

Rain caught people by surprise in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

A short spell of moderate rainfall (15.6-64.5 mm) in the northern and central parts of Hyderabad and light rainfall in western and eastern parts of the city left flooded streets, gridlocked traffic and stranded commuters on Tuesday afternoon. The rain began at 1 p.m. and continued for two hours.

“Hyderabad recorded 14.8 mm rainfall. It is due to a north-south trough (variation in barometric pressure) and the city may get more rain over the next two days. A cyclonic circulation is likely over the east central Bay of Bengal bringing more rain,” informed a Met Department official in Hyderabad. In its weekly forecast, the IMD has an alert about light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday and heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society AWS monitoring data, Gajularamaram recorded 6.8 cm while Hafeezpet logged 6.1 cm of rainfall at 5 p.m. The lowest rainfall of .2 cm was recorded in the L.B. Stadium monitoring station. Motorists reported lower visibility as the spell of rain continued for some time. Panjagutta, Somajiguda, Banjara Hills, Ameerpet, Fatehnagar, Hafeezpet Underpass and Yousufguda were some of the areas that were waterlogged for a few hours affecting traffic flow.

It was only at 5.30 p.m., that the Hyderabad Police tweeted: “Waterlogging at Image Hospital Lane, Ameerpet, is now cleared for commuting freely.”