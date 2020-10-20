After T.N., Delhi announces financial assistance to Telangana for flood relief

Hyderabad

After E. Palaniswami of Tamil Nadu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced ₹15 crore financial assistance to the Telangana government for taking up relief and rehabilitation works in the rain/flood affected areas in the State.

Telangana saw unprecedented rainfall in the State’s capital and certain districts, resulting in loss of property and life.

Mr. Kejriwal tweeted, “Floods have caused havoc in Hyderabad. People of Delhi stand by our brother and sisters in Hyderabad in this hour of crisis. Delhi govt will donate Rs 15 cr to the Govt of Telangana for its relief efforts.”

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao thanked Mr. Kejriwal on behalf of the people of the State for the financial assistance. Mr. Rao spoke to Mr. Kejriwal over phone and thanked him for the generous help.

Mr. Rao thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami over phone for extending financial and material help to the rain-affected State.