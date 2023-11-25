After Telangana will puncture Modi’s tyres in Delhi: Rahul Gandhi

November 25, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said all four tyres of the car were punctured by the people of Telangana, indicating that the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party was losing and in a similar manner, the Modi government too would taste defeat.

Addressing public rallies in Bodhan, Adilabad and Vemulawada, he lashed out at the BRS government accusing it of indulging in rampant corruption and said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had kept all the “money minting ministries” within his family.

On the repeated criticism of KCR on Congress party’s contribution, he said KCR should realise that the State he was Chief Minister of was created by the Congress party. Besides, he added, the schools and universities KCR has studied in to become the Chief Minister were also made by the Congress party.

Accusing Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao and his family of massive corruption, he alleged that ₹1 lakh crore were stolen from the people of Telangana State in Kaleshwaram project. He said, the pillars in the dam have already started developing cracks and this was nothing but stealing people’s money.

The senior Congress leader also alleged that KCR had taken away the land of about 20 lakh people given by the Congress on the pretext of computerisation and setting up of the ‘Dharani’ portal.

Alleging that there was a clear mutual understanding between KCR and Modi, he reminded that 24 cases were filed against him but there was not a single case against KCR. There was no ED or CBI after KCR. KCR wants Modi to rule in Delhi and Modi in turn wants KCR to rule in Telangana but people have realised the danger of their understanding.

Mr. Gandhi announced several guarantees for the people of Telangana, which he said will be fulfilled in the very first cabinet meeting of the government. The guarantees include ₹2,500 per month in cash for women, besides gas cylinder for ₹500 and free bus travel.

He said, this way, the women can earn and save about ₹5,000 a month. Giving details, he pointed out, while they will get ₹2,500 in cash in their bank accounts, they will save ₹700 every month on gas cylinders and about ₹2,000 on bus travel which totals to about ₹5,000 every month.

Increased Rythu Bharosa, ₹4,000 pension for the elderly, widows and handicapped, housing subsidy of ₹5 lakh for the homeless and Vidya Bharosa card for students through which they can get up to ₹five lakh for their educational expenses were his other promises.

