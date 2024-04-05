After success in Telangana, Congress wants Tukkuguda meeting to be another lucky one for the country

April 05, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Hyderabad

Two visits to the venue by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and a series of inspections by the ministers and review meetings almost every day to make it a grand success indicates the seriousness with which Congress party intends to showcase its popularity at the ‘Jana Jatara’ meeting at Tukkuguda on April 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting venue is now being considered lucky by the Chief Minister as it was here that Sonia Gandhi launched the six promises to Telangana people if the Congress government was formed in Telangana. The massive crowds that gathered at the public meeting somewhat indicated the political fortunes that Congress was hoping for.

The Tukkuguda meeting on September 17, which marked the anniversary of the Telangana Liberation Day, was clearly planned to stir the sentiments of the Telangana people. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) that preceded the public meeting put the nation’s attention on Hyderabad for three days before the crucial elections in Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the target of over 10 lakh people for the ‘Jana Jatara’ Mr. Revanth Reddy wants to reassert his hold over the government and also the Congress party’s sway over Telangana after coming to power despite badly losing for two terms in 2014 and 2018.

“With Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge around and the nation watching as the Congress party plans to announce its six guarantees from the meeting, it has to be a big affair. It is a test for the CM to showcase his strength in front of the party high command,” Congress candidate for Bhongir LS seat Chamala Kiran Reddy said.

The party also wants to send a strong signal to the Opposition parties — BRS and the BJP — that Congress’s win in the last Assembly elections was a positive vote and that positivity continues even now.

During his review meetings, the Chief Minister clearly indicated that the Hyderabad meeting should give a direction to the country and thus push Telangana into a new political orbit at the national level. The six guarantees of Sonia Gandhi for Telangana should produce similar results across the country for the party is his idea.

With a majority of the government schemes aimed at women, Mr. Revanth Reddy plans to see women’s domination even in the crowd. All the contesting candidates for Parliament elections have been given specific targets to mobilise the crowds and expects massive gathering setting the narrative for the party’s campaign for the ensuing elections.

Thinking big Meeting in 70 acres site Parking to be available in 550 acres Expected crowd 10 lakhs

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.