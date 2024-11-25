ADVERTISEMENT

After State govt. decision to return Adani donation, BRS asks of Davos deals

Published - November 25, 2024 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

T. Harish Rao | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

HYDERABAD

Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) T. Harish Rao has asked the stand of Congress on investment deals made by the party’s government in Telangana at Davos earlier this year since the party leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has demanded institution of a probe into the Adani issue with a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Reacting to the Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s announcement of returning the ₹100 crore donation made by the Adani Group for the Skill University being established by the State government, Mr. Harish Rao sought to know about the investment deals worth ₹12,400 crore made with the Adani Group.

Further, he sought to know about the State government plans to privatise the power distribution business in Telangana by handing over the revenue collection responsibility to the Adani Group in the Old City (Hyderabad) on an experimental basis. He recollected that the Adani Group had come forward to establish 20,000 megawatt power generation projects in Telangana when BRS was power, but the offer was turned down.

Mr. Harish Rao stated that the demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue by Congress in Delhi and laying red carpet to the group in Telangana with investment deals was a perfect example of double standards. He reiterated the BRS demand for scrapping of all investment deals made with Adani Group for Telangana.

