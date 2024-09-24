After Skill University, State govt sets focus on skilling of engineering and non-engineering graduates  

The State government is gearing up to launch a skilling programme for engineering and non-engineering graduates in line with its initiatives to enhance the scope of employability of youth, and reduce unemployment.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will formally launch the first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at training youth for improving scope of their employment in the Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector on Tuesday.

The training programme has been designed in such a way that students undergoing the skill set improvement join jobs as soon as they complete their graduation.

The Telangana Council for Higher Education entered into an agreement with the BFSI consortium to meet the demand for IT & ITES professionals in the BFSI sector. The training envisages integration of industry-specific knowledge into under-graduate programmes to empower students with relevant skills.

It had been crafted by industry leaders to ensure comprehensive, dynamic and holistic learning by providing domain, technological and behavioural skills. The model was being developed through CSR partners in such a manner that there would be no additional cost to the government or the students.

The initiative would be rolled out in 20 non-engineering and 18 engineering colleges (mostly autonomous) identified by the Council for Higher Education on a pilot basis with an intake of 10,000 students – 5,000 engineering and 5,000 non-engineering. It will initially be supported by CSR partner EQUIPP. For non-engineering colleges, the BFSI curriculum would be introduced as skill enhancement courses and general electives and for engineering colleges, it would be offered as minor degree programme and accelerated course as well.

The curriculum to be embedded in the UG programmes was provided by the BFSI consortium and it would be delivered by the sector in a hybrid mode. Students would be given digital certification after completion of the course and internship would be facilitated to eligible students.

The initiative follows establishment of Young India Skill University, a public-private partnership venture, which would start offering courses from next month. The Chief Minister had recently announced allocation of ₹100 crore for the university and asked private entities to contribute their share for the university. The government had so far raised ₹2.5 crore in this direction and more companies are reportedly expressing interest in joining the new initiative.