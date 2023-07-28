After reviewing flood situation, KTR says rain impact is less this time

July 28, 2023 08:34 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said the impact of heavy rains is less on the city during the current bout as against earlier, due to various works taken up by the government, including the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP).

Interacting with media on July 27, after his inspection of Hussainsagar surplus channel and the causeways on the Musi river at Chaderghat and Moosarambagh, Mr. Rao listed out the works completed till now, including de-silting of nalas in the city, and fixing of gates to 135 tanks.

Citing the report by The Hinduto the same effect, the Minister emphasised that the impact of rains was less this time owing to completed SNDP works in flood-prone areas.

Preventing loss of life is the main concern of the government, he said, and informed that there was no loss of life till now.

People who live in flood-prone areas were alerted, control rooms were set up and temporary shelters were arranged, he said. The Musi flow is being constantly monitored. Measures to control the spread of diseases will be taken up as soon as the rains recede, he assured.

Municipal officials have been asked to visit Warangal to take relief measures, Mr. Rao said, and added that he too would go there if need be.

He conducted a tele-conference with the department officials, and additional collectors to review the situation arising out of the heavy rains in the State. He asked officials to pay utmost attention to prevent loss of lives, and be on alert about the situation in low-lying areas. He also instructed officials to immediately evacuate people from dilapidated buildings.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is regularly reviewing the situation, and all the officials and staff from GHMC and DRF are working relentlessly to alleviate the suffering of people due to heavy rains,” he said, and advised the opposition parties to be of help rather than indulge in petty criticism - affecting the morale of the hardworking staff.

