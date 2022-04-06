After pandemic havoc, heatwave blow to artisans’ business

P Sridhar April 06, 2022 00:41 IST

Thanks to an early summer, Rajasthani artisans in Karimnagar feeling the heat of low sales

A Rajasthani artisan with her children, in Karimnagar. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Even before fully recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic-induced loss of business, artisans from Rajasthan who moved to Karimnagar in search of greener pastures several years ago, are struggling with low sales ahead of the harsh summer season. The early summer heatwave has shattered their hopes of reviving their business to pre-pandemic levels. The gifted artisans are a worried lot with a huge stock of unsold inventory. With no major festivals in the near future, the artisans are facing a tough time in selling the unsold idols of various deities besides an array of impressive figurines. “The COVID-induced lockdowns wreaked havoc on our business in the last two years,” said Mohan, an artisan from Udaipur in Rajasthan. Sitting glumly at his rented shed near the TSRTC bus depot in Karimnagar, he added: “We hoped that the sales would pick up after the turbulent period of COVID. But the business is yet to increase on desired lines.”



