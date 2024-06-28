After nine years, 18,942 teachers in Telangana get promotions

Telangana government has given the go-ahead for promotion of 18,942 teachers in the State Education Department as well as transfers for over 40,000 teachers working in most parts of the State.

This follows an order to the Commissioner of School Education, Telangana, Hyderabad to take up the exercise of transfers and promotion counselling. It will affect the “Head Masters Gr.-II (Gazetted) and teachers working in the State except the Rangareddy District in accordance with rules through online mode,” according to the memo issued by Principal Secretary B. Venkatesham.

The promotions have been pending for the past nine years while the transfers have been pending for the past six years due to a variety of administrative and legal challenges to the decisions. “Three teachers from our school will get benefitted as they will be able to work in place where they want to and they will be replaced by teachers who want to work here,” said a head master of a primary school in Chanchalguda.

The process for promotions and transfers has been set in motion on June 7 and is expected to go on till July 2. Part of the problem for the promotions was the legal challenge to considerations of seniority rules and redrawing of zonal boundaries due to creation of 33 districts. Once the legal challenges were surmounted, the Model Code of Conduct kicked in delaying the administrative decisions.

“Due to the online counselling process, there will be 2,500 or 3,000 vacancies in senior positions which will again have to be filled up by drawing up another seniority list. Teachers who opt for three subjects would get the promotion in all the three subjects while they will be taking up only one subject. This could have been avoided if there was a face-to-face counselling,” said Chava Ravi of Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TSUTF).