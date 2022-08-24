After meeting Priyanka, Komatireddy sounds cheerful

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhongir MP and senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, who missed the party leaders’ meeting with Priyanka Gandhi a couple of days ago, met her in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The meeting that lasted over 30 minutes was seen as an effort to pacify Mr. Venkata Reddy, who was annoyed with the State Congress leadership over certain remarks made against him in the Munugode public meeting held after his brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy resigned from the party. Moreover, his opposition to TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy is well known.

Later, speaking to the media, he termed the meeting fruitful but refused to divulge the specific content of the discussions. “We discussed State politics and also issues related to the party at the national level and how to strengthen the party,” he said without confirming what the real issues were.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, sources close to Mr Reddy revealed that Ms. Gandhi had appreciated his contribution to the party and extended an open invitation to him to meet her whenever he wishes to discuss party issues. She listened to him patiently and convinced him to take an active role in the Munugode bypoll campaign forgetting the ‘unsavoury’ incidents in the interests of the party.

Mr. Reddy apparently raised the issue of seniors being sidelined and the role of AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore was not up to mark in protecting the interests of seniors.