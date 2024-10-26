After ignored notices, HYDRAA initiates construction waste disposal at demolition sites

Builders are required to remove construction waste from the sites following demolition by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Commissioner A.V. Ranganath clarified on Saturday. Notices have been issued to several builders, but not all have removed the waste collected near the water bodies, the official added.

This comes at a time when HYDRAA, after removing encroachments from lakes in Hyderabad, has shifted its focus on rejuvenation of these water bodies. In an attempt to revitalise the ponds and lakes, HYDRAA has started an initiative to clear construction waste from the sites, the cost of which will be borne by the builders the official informed. The agency has also floated tenders for the construction waste disposal process.

“It has been noticed that some individuals are collecting iron rods and leaving the rest of the debris behind. The onus is on the builders to bring the land back to its former state. We have taken up the initiative to revitalise the ponds by removing the construction waste; the cost incurred for this will be collected from the builder,” the official said.

The process began with Errakunta Lake in Nizampet Municipality, where HYDRAA demolished three five-storey buildings on survey number 49 on August 14. Following this, a case was filed by Bachupally police against the builder Sudhakar Reddy following a complaint from Irrigation department officials. HYDRAA also issued notices to Sudhakar Reddy to remove the waste from the buildings. However, he only salvaged materials of some value and left the construction waste behind, the official highlighted, adding that a clean-up drive was initiated by HYDRAA last week.

Meanwhile, HYDRAA is set to initiate action to address the traffic challenges and flood water concerns in the city. According to the commissioner, flood-prone areas are being examined at the field level and suitable action will be taken.