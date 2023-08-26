After going live, Telangana’s online RTI portal is ‘temporarily unavailable’

August 26, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Hyderabad

Hours after The Hindureported that Telangana’s own online Right to Information filing portal was live, its administrators discouraged its use on grounds that essential training for staff was underway.

“The RTI website is temporarily unavailable due to essential training activities for Public Information Officers, Appellate Authorities, and new Public Authorities’ registration process,” a message on the portal www.rti.telangana.gov.in reads.

Further, users were requested to refrain from using portal to file applications whist the training programme was underway. “Your cooperation is appreciated, and traditional application methods are recommended. Online services will resume after training. Thank you for your understanding and engagement in improving the RTI experience,” the message further reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

An online RTI filing portal was a long-standing demand of several citizens and RTI activists with many welcoming the website going live.

While staff, both from the Information Technology Department and Telangana State Information Commission, stating that they were unaware of the development, it is unclear as to when the website is likely to be available to users to file RTI requests and receive responses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.