After forming govt., BJP will order probe into all scams of BRS govt.: Amit Shah

November 18, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Union Home Minister and senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah on Saturday said that once voted to power in the State, his party’s government would order an inquiry into all the scams committed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao and put all those involved behind bars.

“We will make them cough up the money made through corruption in the execution of projects and implementation of programmes and put it back into the State coffers,” Mr. Shah said while addressing election rallies organised in the name of ‘sakala janula vijaya sakalpa sabha’ in Gadwal, Nalgonda and Warangal.

Alleging that the BRS government in Telangana had engaged in large-scale corruption, he said it was time to give voluntary retirement from service (VRS) to the BRS and send the BRS car to the Modi government’s welfare garage. He announced that they would scrap the unconstitutional religion-based reservation of 4% given to Muslims and share it among other OBCs.

He explained that the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government had engaged in ₹40,000-crore scam in the Kaleshwaram project, ₹22,000-crore scam in Mission Kakatiya, ₹7,300-crore scam in outer ring road lease, ₹4,000-crore scam in Miyapur land deals and the liquor scam. There were scams in Mission Bhagiratha and many other schemes.

Mr. Shah pointed out that KCR had promised to make a Dalit the Chief Minister after the formation of Telangana but instead he became the Chief Minister; now he was trying to make his son the Chief Minister. He alleged that the KCR government created a world record in making hollow promises. It also failed to complete many projects, including Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy projects.

Terming the BRS, the MIM and the Congress as 2G, 3G and 4G parties, he noted that the BRS was being managed by two generations of one family, the MIM by three generations and the Congress by four generations, without giving any opportunity to others. He mentioned that the Congress government had given only ₹2 lakh crore to the combined Andhra Pradesh during 2004-14 period as devolution and grant-in-aid, while the BJP government had given ₹2.5 lakh crore in just nine years to Telangana alone.

Mr. Shah also promised to send people of Telangana for a visit of the Ram temple in Ayodhya for free in phases if the BJP was voted to power in the State. Further, he promised that the BJP would give 2.5 lakh government jobs in five years, if voted to power.