After fire accident, owner of Hyderabad cracker shop booked

The 15-day temporary licence was issued to establish a stall at an open place, which is located about 100 metres away from the place of mishap behind the road, said District Fire Officer

Updated - October 29, 2024 12:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A day after a blaze on Sunday (October 27, 2024) destroyed a cracker shop in a densely populated residential area in Boggulkunta, Hyderabad, in Hyderabad.

A day after a blaze on Sunday (October 27, 2024) destroyed a cracker shop in a densely populated residential area in Boggulkunta, Hyderabad, in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The owner of Paras fireworks shop which caught fire on Sunday (October 27, 2024) evening was booked for not having permission or any safety equipment. The Sultan Bazaar police booked a case following a complaint from a restaurant located next to the place.

The mishap was reported at the wholesale store at around 9.15 p.m. in Boggulakunta of Ramkote on the night of October 27, three days before Deepavali.

While Sultan Bazaar Inspector Srinivasa Chary said that no permission was given to Guruvindar Singh, 33, to run a business out of the shop in Boggulakunta, T. Venkanna, the District Fire Officer (DFO) of Hyderabad said that a temporary fire licence was allotted to him. “The 15-day temporary licence was issued to establish a stall at an open place, which is located about 100 metres away from the place of mishap behind the road,” said the DFO.

Couple killed, their grand daughter critically injured in a fire accident in Hyderabad’s Yakutpura

Sultan Bazaar police received a complaint from G. Vijay Reddy, restaurant owner, who stated that two persons of his housekeeping staffers, Anjamma, 62 and Padma, 44, sustained burn injuries during the mishap.

Mr. Reddy, recounted the incident, stating, “We heard a loud noise and rushed out to investigate. Within moments, thick smoke and flames engulfed the area as the crackers began to explode. Our restaurant was directly affected, with the furniture and cooking equipment being completely destroyed. The used cracker cartons strewn outside our entrance hindered the escape of customers and staff.”

Guruvindar Singh was booked under Sections 223, 125(a), 326(f) ,288 of the BNS Act and Section 9-B(2)(a) of the Explosive Act of 1884.

Published - October 29, 2024 12:12 pm IST

