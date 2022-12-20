After Christmas, BRS to go aggressive at field level

December 20, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to get aggressive with party programmes across the country after Christmas. This was decided by party founder and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

The party is planning to launch Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi (BRS Kisan Cell) activities in Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by December-end. BRS flag will be hoisted in several States, including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Odisha. The party leadership was also in touch with poets and writers to prepare required propaganda material in various Indian languages.

According to party sources, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has also been planning to address national media in New Delhi at the end of this month where he would declare party policies and plan of action.

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav and former chief minister of Karnataka Kumaraswamy have already met Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao at New Delhi during the inauguration of the party office.

BRS is also planning for large scale joining of leaders into the party fold across the country. Already, many former MLAs, senior political leaders, with their teams and followers from various States are having discussions directly with Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. Many people from Andhra Pradesh are already in discussion with the BRS president.

An interesting debate has already started in the national media on the emergence of the BRS. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has already emphasized several times what steps should be taken to bring about qualitative politics in the country as well as qualitative governance at the Centre. He made it clear that ‘it is not politicians and parties to win, but people and people’s representatives,’ has evinced interest across the nation’ and become a point of discussion among political circles and intellectuals., party sources explained.

The BRS president announcement that ‘we will light a shining light on the darkness of the current political regime,’ is becoming instrumental in bringing various secular and democratic forces under one roof, they added.