After calling for meeting at Arekapudi Gandhi’s home, BRS leaders under house arrest

Published - September 13, 2024 11:25 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Several Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders said on Friday (September 13, 2024) that they were put under house arrest.

The political heat in Telangana continues to be high on the second day as several Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders said that they were put under house arrest on Friday (September 13, 2024). The party has announced on late Thursday (September 12, 2024) night that they will hold a meeting at Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi’s residence in the constituency on Friday morning which would be attended by BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy.

Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Reddy were at the centre of a Law and Order situation which unfolded from Thursday morning. The challenges and counter-challenges between the two took a violent turn. Mr. Gandhi and his followers reached in large numbers to Mr. Reddy’s residence in a gated community in Hyderabad. The BRS MLA’s home was attacked. BRS leaders protested at Cyberabad commissionerate demanding action against those who attacked Mr. Reddy’s residence.

It was mentioned in a a post, late on Thursday (September 12, 2024) night, from the BRS party’s handle on X that the party leaders from Serilingampally constituency will attend the meeting at Mr. Gandhi’s residence. It was also mentioned the party’s MLAs, corporators from Medchal-Mallajgiri and other important leader would participate too.  

Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Hyderabad

