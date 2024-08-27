After bail to Kavitha, Telangana BJP and Congress leaders trade charges that the other colluded with BRS

A few hours after the Supreme Court granted bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases related to Delhi excise policy scam on Tuesday (August 27, 2024), Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Telangana issued statements alleging the other colluded with BRS.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that the bail is the beginning of BRS merger into BJP. Saying that the latter two parties had a secret pact, Mr. Goud said that the two parties are in collusion to create problems for the Congress government in Telangana led by A. Revanth Reddy. He further said that the Enforcement Directorate facilitated the bail which is a result of BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao’s alleged meetings with BJP’s senior leader in Delhi.

BJP MP from the State and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the bail is a win for BRS and Congress – “BRS leader is out on bail & the Congress man gets to Rajya Sabha”.

In a post on X, Mr. Sanjay said, “Remarkable political acumen by KCR in supporting the candidate, who initially argued for the bail, to be nominated to Rajya Sabha unopposed by the ruling Congress”.

BRS leader and Ms. Kavitha’s brother K.T. Rama Rao thanked the Supreme Court. “Relieved. Justice prevailed,” he stated in the post.