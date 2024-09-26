After abortive attempt by Maoists to attack security camp, police bolster security measures in Bhadrachalam Agency

After the vain bid by Maoists to attack a security camp at Pusuguppa, a forest fringe village in Telangana’s Charla mandal on Wednesday night, police have intensified joint combing operations with the CRPF personnel in the forests straddling the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

Alert security personnel at Pusuguppa base camp returned fire, resulting in intense firefighting for some time, following which the Maoists retreated into the dense forests in Chhattisgarh, sources said.

The rebels are believed to have used improvised barrel grenade launchers (BGL) in the bid to target the security camp.

The incident comes less than three weeks after six Maoist cadre of Bhadradri Kothagudem Alluri Sitarama Raju (BK-ASR) divisional committee were killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with the police near Mothe village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on September 5.

The abortive bid to target the security camp coincided with the CPI (Maoist)’s ongoing month-long celebrations of its 20th Foundation Day.

Security has been bolstered along the inter-State border with Chhattisgarh by deploying combing police parties and bomb disposal squads in forest fringe areas to keep a tab on the movement of Maoist activities and ward off trouble, a police officer involved in anti-Maoist operations in Bhadrachalam sub-division, unwilling to be identified, said.