After 208 days, State sees no COVID death

HYDERABAD

26 September 2021 21:05 IST

Fatality count has, however, been a subject of debate

Telangana recorded no COVID-related deaths on Sunday, after a gap of 208 days. The last time the State had no fatality due to the virus was on March 2 this year. A few days thereafter, the second wave of the pandemic began unleashing unprecedented devastation.

The death count from March 2 last year, when the first case was detected in the State, till February-end this year stood at 1,634.

However, as the second wave started taking root in March 2021, the virus rapidly claimed several lives and till September 26 — a period of just seven months — the death toll rose by 2,278. Altogether, 3,912 persons have succumbed to the infectious disease in the State so far.

However, the accuracy of the data on COVID deaths has been a hotly-debated subject. Medical professionals, common people and even judges of the Telangana High Court have questioned whether the number of deaths was being fudged. Health officials have, however, maintained that the information was credible.

According to data provided in the daily media bulletin issued by the Health department, the first COVID death was on March 28 last year. The highest number of daily deaths was 14 during the first wave. Between November 2020 and February 2021, the fatality figures have been in single digit, as per official data.

During the second wave, the daily COVID-19 deaths started rising from April. The highest of 59 people died on May 3. High number of fatalities continued throughout May, leaving hundreds of families devastated. The deaths started to decline gradually from July. In the month of August and till September 25, the maximum number of deaths in a day was four.