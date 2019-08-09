After 16 years, MMTS has a long way to go

The Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS), which would complete 16 years on Friday, is certainly a unique project where the Railways and the State government shared funds 50-50 to provide an eco-friendly and affordable public transport system to people that connects the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and newly-developing Cyberabad.

On August 9, 2003, the then Deputy Prime Minister, L.K. Advani, flagged off the first MMTS service at a special function held at Secunderabad station’s Bhoiguda side for six-coach local trains to run from Secunderabad-Lingampalli and Hyderabad-Lingampalli for 29 km. Next year, Secunderabad- Falaknuma section (15 km) was also brought under the network.

Since then, patronage has increased from 25,000 passengers a day to 1.65/1.70 lakh a day now. Interestingly, the passenger count grew to one lakh within the first six years of operations and since then, in the last 10 years, the train service could add only 65,000 more passengers. It is an indication to show that irregular trains, unreliability, and lack of first and last-mile connectivity has held back the MMTS project from what could or should have been a mainstay in public transport for Hyderabad.

The South Central Railway (SCR), which is currently constructing the second stage of the project connecting the suburbs, initially showed little interest in running it effectively for the first few years and never paid heed to the government’s appeals to run it more professionally, point out senior officials involved in the project.

“A special purpose vehicle was formed to run it more effectively, with proposals to monetise the land banks near stations for real estate development to raise funds just like it was planned for the metro rail project. We also had plans to run shuttle services to and from stations to pick up passengers. But it never took off as the Railways did not budge,” they claim.

However, the SCR officials say that even now, the approach roads to some of the MMTS stations are not in good shape and the first and last-mile connectivity has always been the government’s responsibility. “We cannot run more local trains as the existing lines are being utilised to run long distance and freight trains as well,” they say.

However, the boot is on the other foot now with the government sitting uptight about release of funds for Phase-II even as the SCR claims to have spent more than what was originally envisaged – ₹580 crore spent and seeking upto ₹450 crore. “We have once again requested the government to release at least part of the money promised under the 2/3rd fund-sharing pact to keep the work going at a recent meeting with top officials,” says railway officials.

It is only in May this year that the SCR introduced new 12 coach trains with better aesthetics and increased capacity. It is now running a mix of four new and five old trains. Most work has been completed at Secunderabad-Bolarum-Medchal (28 km) and other sections – Moula Ali-Secunderabad (22 km), Moula Ali-Ghatkesar (12.2 km), Moula Ali-Malkajgiri-Sitaphalmandi (10 km) and Falaknuma-Umdanagar (13 km). Progress of all these would depend on funds infusion either by the Railways or by the government as it could take more than a year to get all the work completed.

Meanwhile, Suburban Train Travellers’ Association secretary Noor has appealed to the SCR to extend a few trains upto Malkajgiri in the peak hours to mitigate the hardships of passengers going towards Kacheguda and HiTec City/Lingampally.