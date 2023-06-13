‘Adya Kala’ special exhibition inaugurated at Salar Jung Museum  

June 13, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

An exhibition featuring the collection of Jayadheer Thirumal Rao was inaugurated on Monday at Salar Jung Museum. The exhibition will be open for public viewing for a period of 20 days.

Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration & Urban Development) Arvind Kumar inaugurated a special exhibition of artefacts showcasing Adya Kala.

The artefacts on displays include ‘original’ collections that explain a commoner’s age-old cultural practices. From implements used in daily life, musical instruments, images and paintings, to hand-made leather puppets to metal décor, the curation captures life’s culture, styles, beliefs and faiths.

According to Mr. Arvind Kumar, who wrote in the museum visitor’s book, Rao’s collection was one of the richest and rarest collections in tribal art and history. He said all efforts must be made to preserve and protect it.

For Prof. Daniel Negers from INALCO University, Paris, said the valuable collection was part of human knowledge, and it must be respected. He said the exhibition was crucial and timed well, especially when artefacts are becoming endangered.

Mr. Rao said about 50% of his artefacts were on display on Monday. And as part of the exhibition, he said tribal and folk musical instruments will be demonstrated on June 21, World Music Day. He proposes to show people eight tribal and six folk music instruments in the music show at the museum.

Director, Salar Jung Museum, Nagender Reddy, convenor, Adya Kala, Manoja and others were present.