August 09, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court Advocates Association has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition in the High Court here on Tuesday, seeking a direction to State government stay the scheduled e-auction of 100 acres of land, which was wanted by legal fraternity for construction of new High Court building, at Budvel in Rajendranagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The HCAA represented by its secretary Katta Pradeep Reddy, contending that State government had earlier positively responded to its request to allot the same land for new High Court building, questioned the proposed e-auction of the land on Thursday (August 10) by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. The association said in the petition that its members and advocates fraternity had mooted the idea of securing 100 acres of land in survey nos. 282 and 299 at Budvel coming under Ranga Reddy district since 2012.

The High Court Registrar General had been following up the matter with the government. On May 11, 2022, the Registrar General had written to the Chief Secretary reminding about the earlier requests for allotment of the land to construct new High Court building, the petition said. The HCAA maintained that nearly 14,000 advocates registered with it. There was no proper place to conduct events like seminars, guest lectures, orientation classes, legal debates and classes connected to continuing education, the HCAA said.

For past several years, advocates and staff of the High Court had been facing serious problem of finding space to park their vehicles on the present High Court premises. While the government on the one hand responded positively to the pleas of the THAA, suddenly the HMDA and the State government issued a notification four days ago about e-auction of the 100 acres of land where the proposed new High Court building was meant to come up, the petitioner contended. The new building was planned keeping in view the needs of the coming generations for the next 60 to 70 years, it said.

The plea is likely to come up for hearing in a day or two.