Advocate arrested for threatening family with pistol

Vanasthalipuram police arrested an advocate for threatening his family members with his licensed pistol. He was arrested on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody, the police informed on Tuesday.

Banala Ajay Kumar, who had been an Addl. Public Prosecutor at Nampally court till last year, the police said, under the influence of alcohol has been engaging in quarrels with his wife and two teenaged children.

As per a petition by his wife B. Ramadevi, he had been harassing and beating her and the children for sometime. On Saturday, around 11 p.m., angry that he was being questioned, Ajay Kumar in a drunken condition picked up a fight and threatened that he would kill her. He even aimed the weapon at the daughter and son. The three members luckily managed to escape the scene, the police said.

According to police, Mr. Ajay Kumar obtained the Arms licence and purchased one RFI 0.32 Mark 2 pistol along with 30 rounds in 2021.

Following the incident, the police booked several cases against him including attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and for contravening the conditions of Arms licence.

A statement also said Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat cancelled the accused person’s Arms licence, for violation of conditions and for his volatile state of mind.