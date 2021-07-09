Adverse impact of Coronavirus | Unable to come out of financial crisis, couple end lives

MEDAK:

09 July 2021 17:18 IST

Two minors left orphans.

A couple ended their lives unable to come out of the financial crisis caused by prolonged lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

A barber by profession Kishore (40) and his wife Kavitha (38), hailing from Pothanpally in Chegunta Mandal and residing presently in Chilakalaguda of Hyderabad decided to commit suicide having lost livelihood and unable to come of the debt trap.

As the hair salon, he ran was closed for a long time due to COVID, Kishore was burdened with the task of paying rent for the shop, give salaries to the other workers, in addition, to run the house and give rent for the house.

Advertising

Advertising

Three days ago the family of Kishore came to the village to attend a function. They spent time with family members and relatives. On Thursday both of them said that they were going to Hyderabad. However, they dropped at Toopran, bought some pesticide and consumed lacing it in cool drinks at Bangramma temple at Masaipet, about six kilometres from the village.

They were found unconscious by passersby and were shifted to a local hospital and later to Hyderabad for treatment. While Kavita died on Thursday, Kishore died in the wee hours of Friday. The couple is survived by two sons – Praneeth and Snehit, 15 years and 13 years respectively.

According to relatives of the deceased family, the first phase of pandemic spelt doom for Kishore. The business was poor and Kishore had to borrow money to meet all expenses. It was stated that the family had incurred a loss of about ₹4 lakh in the business. An asset belonging to the family was sold by his father and the amount was handed over to him to come out of the debt trap. But that could not help Kishore to overcome the financial shortage.

The second-wave only compounded his woes. The family lost all hopes as they were unable to generate any financial resources. Even Kishore’s father, who lent a helping hand, could not do so this time as his financial condition was also not good. He reportedly expressed his helplessness to Kishore, according to sources. Both the children become orphans.

“The wife and husband struggle a lot to come out of the debt trap. But they lost all hopes and took the extreme step,” Peddi Reddy, sarpanch of the village told The Hindu, while being busy with helping the family at the hospital to get the bodies for last rites. Chegunta police registered a case and are investigating.

‘Someone is always there to listen at 040-66202000, in case of any emotional breakdown, at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.’