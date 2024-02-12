Adventure turns disaster for a young woman tourist from Telangana

February 12, 2024 04:21 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Vacation with husband in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh turned fatal for a woman from Sangareddy, Telangana who died in a paragliding crash on Sunday. The Patlikuhal police of Kullu arrested the pilot in command (PIC) Rahul Singh, along with owner of the company - Rivyansh Adventures, Ganshyam Singh. Meanwhile, paragliding has been halted in Dobhi until further orders.

Speaking to The Hindu, Tilak Raj from the Patlikuhal police said that T. Navya, 26, a native of Zaheerabad in Sangareddy, was vacationing with her husband T. Sai Mohan. “The couple, both private employees temporarily residing in Chandigarh, Mohali, were in Kullu for a vacation with other colleagues over the weekend,” said the official.

They decided to go paragliding in Kullu’s Dobhi village on Sunday and signed up with Rivyansh Adventures in counter number 18. “A probe into the mishap revealed that failure in securing the safety-belt properly caused her to fall from a considerable height during their paragliding session. She succumbed on the spot,” added the official.

The paragliding services company and the pilot had valid licences and all the equipment used for the adventure sport were approved, the official said, highlighting that the cause of the death was only negligence in ensuring safety of the woman.

A case has been filed under the Sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the body has been handed over to the family for the final rites after conducting a postmortem in the Regional Hospital in Kullu.

