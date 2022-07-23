Advanced Trauma and Emergency Centre launched

An Advanced Trauma and Emergency Centre was launched at AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, by Cyberabad Police commissioner Stephen Raveendra on Saturday. The centre which will be operational 24/7 will have skilled personnel and doctors who are trained to handle any emergency, including road accidents, multiple fractures, burns, neurological traumas, and other complex polytrauma cases, as per a press note.

Chairman of the hospital D Nageshwar Reddy said that people should overcome the bystander apathy which refrains them from offering help to victims when required, and realise that time is the most crucial aspect when it comes to saving lives in accident cases. “With basic training and awareness, we can save thousands of lives enabling the victims to stabilize and reach a medical facility in the shortest time possible,” he said.

The health facility tied up with four eminent city-based groups to impart training to over 200 volunteers in live-saving first-aid approach in case of accidents and other emergencies.