Advanced primary eye care centre at Koheda

L V Prasad Eye Institute in partnership with Standard Chartered Bank, India, opened a Technology-Enabled Primary Eye Care Centre in Koheda village in Siddipet district on Wednesday.

Karuna Bhatia, Head of Sustainability, Standard Chartered Bank, India; Prashant Garg, Executive-Chair, L V Prasad Eye Institute, and local dignitaries were present for the inauguration.

With this launch, LVPEI and Standard Chartered Bank now have 36 Technology-Enabled Primary Eye Care Centres across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

So far, over 1.12 lakh beneficiaries had availed themselves of the available services at these centres. The plan is to have total 63 of such advanced vision centres by March 2024.

“The centre at Koheda is LVPEI’s eighth Technology-Enabled Primary Eye Care in Siddipet in partnership with Standard Chartered Bank, India. Each of these centres is expected to examine 2,500 patients a year. With the enhanced services available at the centre, the referral rate to secondary and tertiary centres for advanced care is expected to come down by 20%. This will bring about a substantial indirect cost saving (travel cost) to the patients and the community at large,” said Dr. Prashant Garg.

“LVPEI’s innovative eye care model, with its extensive use of technology will result in substantial cost savings for the patients. The existing 35 Vision Centres supported by Standard Chartered Bank and LVPEI cover a population of 1.75 million, and we expect this coverage to double by the end of the next financial year as we support setting up of more such Vision Centres in underserved geographies,” said Karuna Bhatia.